Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Minnesotans are going to receive rebate checks starting this week.

On Wednesday, an event will be held in St. Paul where Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will announce the one-time payments of up to $1,300 per family.

Walz allocated nearly $1.2 billion on May 24 to be returned to taxpayers in the form of “Walz Checks” after a record-breaking budget surplus this legislative session.

More than two million payments will be sent to eligible Minnesotans with direct deposits going out first and checks following shortly after.

The legislation, signed by the Governor in May, provides payments to eligible Minnesotans of:

$520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.

$260 for all other individuals with a 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.

Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.

The payments are coming as a part of legislation signed by the governor earlier this year.

The department expects the rebate payments to be sent out by the end of September.

