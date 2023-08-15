Mayor Emily Larson appoints new Planning and Economic Director

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson has officially appointed a new Planning and Economic Director.

It was announced Tuesday that Chad Ronchetti was chosen to fill the seat.

The seat became vacant after Chris Fleege, who was serving as director, suddenly passed away of natural causes in June.

City leaders state he emerged in a field of highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to a key role within the City of Duluth.

“I am honored and humbled at having been selected for this role,” said Ronchetti. “With a passion for our community and enthusiasm about the future of Duluth, I look forward to helping drive investment into our unique city. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be joining a team of dedicated and knowledgeable people, serving with the tremendous individuals on our boards and commissions, and to be given the chance to foster strong partnerships in the regional effort to realize our highest potential.”

“Chad has extensive local experience with developers and also understands this community,” said Mayor Larson. “I can’t wait to get started working with him to lead this department’s continued success on housing, expanding our tax base, and supporting the dedicated staff who work with our community every day.”

Ronchetti was previously the Director of Project Planning and Development for Kraus-Anderson Construction’s Duluth office.

In addition, he has had 10 years of business and economic development experience across the fields of architecture, engineering, permitting, construction, and municipal government.

Ronchetti currently holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Geography from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

His community involvement has included service on a Duluth City Council-appointed Earned Sick and Safe Time taskforce, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Duluth Chamber’s Leadership Duluth Steering Committee, Hermantown Economic Development Authority, and President of the Board for Lincoln Park-based Ecolibrium3. Chad currently sits on the Duluth STARBASE MN Advisory Board.

Ronchetti’s appointment will go before City Council on Monday, August 21.

