Duluth Huskies General Manager resigns after 2023 season

Duluth Huskies General Manager Greg Culver resigns from team
Duluth Huskies General Manager Greg Culver resigns from team(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After nine seasons under General Manager Greg Culver the Duluth Huskies will have a new face filling the position come 2024.

On Monday, Culver released a message on the Huskies’ official site announcing his resignation while thanking the coaches, players, interns, staff, sponsors, host families, and fans.

This includes a broadcast team that earned two Webcast of the Year awards from the Northwoods League in 2019 and 2021.

“The media crews during my time with the Huskies have been outstanding, I have appreciated everything they have done while covering the team.”

Culver also helped the Huskies to multiple world series berths, most recently in 2022 where the Kalamazoo Growlers defeated them.

“The last 9 years have been some of the best, most memorable moments in my life and it would not have happened without all of you,” Culver said.

The Huskies’ search for a new General Manager has begun and will be announced ahead of their 2024 season.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

Latest News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded during...
Gray strikes out 7, Luplow homers and the Twins beat the Phillies. Bohm is ejected for spiking bat
Milwaukee Brewers infielders Carlos Santana (41), Andruw Monasterio (14), Willy Adames (27) and...
Carlos Santana hits 3-run homer as Brewers sweep White Sox 7-3