Duluth Huskies General Manager resigns after 2023 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After nine seasons under General Manager Greg Culver the Duluth Huskies will have a new face filling the position come 2024.

On Monday, Culver released a message on the Huskies’ official site announcing his resignation while thanking the coaches, players, interns, staff, sponsors, host families, and fans.

This includes a broadcast team that earned two Webcast of the Year awards from the Northwoods League in 2019 and 2021.

“The media crews during my time with the Huskies have been outstanding, I have appreciated everything they have done while covering the team.”

Culver also helped the Huskies to multiple world series berths, most recently in 2022 where the Kalamazoo Growlers defeated them.

“The last 9 years have been some of the best, most memorable moments in my life and it would not have happened without all of you,” Culver said.

The Huskies’ search for a new General Manager has begun and will be announced ahead of their 2024 season.

