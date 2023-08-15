Duluth Food Truck Raising Money for Victims of Maui Wildfires

By Laura Lee
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesotans are stepping up to help victims of the Maui Wildfires including a mother-daughter duo in Duluth.

Mama Roots is a plant-based food truck run by Desiree Jenkins and her family including her mother, Donna. The food truck held an event at Bent Paddle Monday evening to raise money for people impacted by the deadly wildfires in Lahaina, HI.

Jenkins says her family lived in Hawaii for 18 years and they still have many families and friends living there who are currently displaced.

“We have so many friends that have lost their homes and are devastated by losing their town and the place they live and not knowing what to do next and our hearts go out to them 100 percent,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says they are in need of generators, water, food, medications, and baby supplies. However, she says the fastest way to get supplies to people in need is a monetary donation.

She also says Maui is a very spiritual island and says prayers are needed now more than ever.

“If you have ever been touched by the island, please help give back any way you can.”

If you’d like to learn more about Mama Roots you can click here to visit their website.

