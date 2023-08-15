Crash impacting I-35 traffic near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project

I-35 crash in Duluth
I-35 crash in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project is significantly slowing down traffic Tuesday afternoon.

According to MnDOT’s 511 website, the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. between 40th Avenue West and the 27th Avenue West exit.

There was no immediate word on who was involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers should consider taking an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

I-35 northbound traffic back up
I-35 northbound traffic back up(Northern News Now)

