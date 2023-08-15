City by City: Hayward, Embarrass, Hibbing

Hayward, WI- Community members participated in the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program on Friday, August 11. In local partnership with the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, the program aims to gather medical data from more than one million people across the United States. The program has a specific focus on rural and other underrepresented areas. That data will be used anonymously to create a data bank for medical research. The program will be back in Hayward on September 8.

Embarrass, MN- The 15th annual Danny Theel Memorial Team Penning and Ranch Sorting event will be on Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20. All events will be held at the Timber Hall Event Center Arena. Events will run from 3 p.m. to dusk on Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and 9 a.m. to completion on Sunday. Entry registration is available on the day of. The Embarrass Region Fair will be held the following weekend.

Hibbing, MN- The city of Hibbing is conducting a housing needs assessment. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Hibbing has partnered with a consulting firm to host the survey. The questionnaire aims to better understand residents’ current and future housing needs, as well as create a strategy for the future. Residents, workers and business owners are asked to fill out the survey. Those who participate will be entered into a gift card giveaway.

