City by City: Duluth, Side Lake, Herbster

Duluth, MN- The St. Louis County Historical Society is hosting an antique appraisal event on Wednesday, August 16. The free event will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Depot. Attendees are asked to arrive before 2:30 p.m. to register. Each person can bring two items for identification and evaluation. Photos with a clear description are also an option if the item is too big or fragile. These events are held monthly, with the next opportunity on September 20.

Side Lake, MN- Thursday, August 17 is Celebrate Side Lake from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All ages are welcome for the afternoon of fun, including live music, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more. There will also be food trucks and several craft vendors. The family fun will be held at the Side Lake Community Center Pavilion.

Herbster, WI- The 15th Annual Herbster Studio Art Tour will be on August 19 and 20. Studios will be hosting 12 artists to showcase art of regional and international acclaim. There will be several mediums on display from drawing and watercolor to jewelry and weaving. This year’s event will also feature a dance performance on the beach by the WEdance Movement Collaborative. They will perform Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

