Charges: Hinckley man was playing video games when 3-year-old son shot himself

HINCKLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The father of the 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself has been charged.

Roy Dean Pauza-Moore, 26, of Hinckley was charged with multiple counts including second-degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 8 at approximately 9:07 p.m., the Pine County Sheriff’s Office reported to 500 1st Street SW in Hinckley after receiving a call that a child had shot himself and was not breathing.

Pauza-Moore met deputies in the driveway where he said the child was in the upstairs bedroom.

Pauza-Moore’s roommate was stated to be tending to the 3-year-old on the bed when authorities entered the room.

The child was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies say they saw a holster and a cell phone in the same area as the child with a black-colored pistol on an open shelf on a gun cabinet on the bedroom wall.

Documents state the firearm was a SIG 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Investigators also observed the black handgun holster on the floor next to a spent 9mm shell casing and a SIG Sauer semi-automatic handgun in an open storage area on top of an unlocked gun safe.

Inside the unlocked safe, law enforcement found various ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities spoke to Pauza-Moore’s roommate, who stated that he and Pauza-Moore were downstairs in the house playing games and he went to the kitchen to make food.

He said he was talking to Pauza-Moore when they heard a bang upstairs.

In an additional statement to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pauza-Moore stated his cell phone was running out of battery so he told the child to go upstairs to his bedroom to charge the phone so he could continue watching a show before bed.

He said he and his roommate then came downstairs to eat and while they were both downstairs when they heard a loud noise.

They then went upstairs to the bedroom they found the child lying on the floor between the bed and the wall.

Pauza-Moore picked up the child and placed him on the bed and called 911 while the roommate attempted life-saving measures on the child.

He added that the 9mm handgun was loaded and was sitting on top of his unlocked gun safe on the shelf while the child was alone in his bedroom.

Pauza-Moore told authorities the gun safe was tipped over when he and his roommate entered the bedroom after they heard the gunshot.

He believed the child knocked the safe over because he has done that before.

However, Pauza-Moore said that he kept his handgun in an unenclosed and unsecured area in the gun safe.

He said the gun did not have any safety mechanisms on it.

In addition to the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, law enforcement located two additional firearms in Pauza-Moore’s bedroom inside a closet.

One firearm was an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle that was unloaded.

The second firearm was a black Maverick Model 88 12 gauge pump shotgun that was loaded with six 12 gauge shells, including a round in the chamber.

Law enforcement further located three handguns and two rifles in Pauza-Moore’s roommate’s bedroom.

On August 10, law enforcement spoke to the child’s mother and she told them she moved out of the home in Hinckley on June 26, 2023, when she and Pauza-Moore decided to separate.

She stated that the child began sleeping in Pauza-Moore’s room after his roommate moved in and that Pauza-Moore had a 9mm handgun and two long gun rifles.

Authorities say she recalled telling Pauza-Moore that the guns needed to be locked up and out of reach of the children.

She added there was a gun safe in the house but Pauza-Moore allegedly never used it to store his guns while she was living in the house and that he kept the 9mm handgun loaded.

An autopsy was completed on the child and the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Pauza-Moore is looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 7.

