Bemidji Police asking for public’s help after man found dead in home

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after officers found him dead in his home.

On August 12, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Authorities say when they arrived they found the man dead.

After an investigation, detectives believe the man died of “homicidal violence.”

Investigators are now asking residents to check their home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity on August 10 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

They are needing information from 11th Street NW to 14th Street NW from Irvine Avenue NW to Bemidji Avenue NW.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on their website, by calling the toll-free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477], or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

