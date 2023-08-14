Wisconsin BBB warns college students on financial aid scams

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - With the cost of college at an all-time high, experts are warning students and parents searching for financial aid of potential scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Wisconsin is warning about a new con where scammers pretend to be financial aid representatives and call saying you have won a scholarship or grant.

They then ask for payment on a one-time “processing fee.” Once the fee is paid, the money never arrives.

In another variation, a check arrives for the scholarship, and instructions are included to send back payment for taxes or fees.

The check turns out to be a fake, and you’re out whatever money was sent.

BBB officials urge students to be wary of any unsolicited scholarship and grant offers that they didn’t apply for.

Students can also ask a guidance counselor or their college’s financial aid office whether they have experience with a specific company.

The BBB says to check if you’re eligible for financial aid through the Federal Student Aid website.

Due to the sensitive personal and financial information provided for scholarship and grant applications, it is important to be cautious when choosing one to apply for.

According to the BBB, of the 2.47 million full-time students enrolled in post-secondary institutions during the 2018-19 school year, 84% were awarded financial aid through student loans or federal, state, local, or institutional grants.

On average, students were awarded slightly over $5,000 from federal grants, such as FAFSA, and more than $11,000 from institutional grants.

Legitimate companies are helping students find aid with some results. However, students and parents can usually find the same awards and others on their own by searching online.

Prospective college financial aid offices can also help, especially if it is a college the student is seriously considering attending.

Officials say it is generally free to apply for scholarships.

To protect students and parents searching for financial aid opportunities from falling victim to scholarship scams, the BBB recommends following these guidelines:

Beware of unsolicited offers. Typically, winning a scholarship or grant that wasn’t applied for is impossible. Ask how the organization got your name and contact information, and then verify it with the source outside of the email, phone number, or website they used to contact you.

Take your time. Avoid being rushed or pushed into paying for help at a seminar. Use caution if a representative urges you to buy now to avoid losing an opportunity.

Ask lots of questions. Be cautious if a company is reluctant to answer questions about the service or the process. If the company or seminar representative is evasive, walk away.

Be skeptical of glowing success stories touted on websites or at seminars. Ask instead for the names of families in your community who have used the service in the last year. Talk to them and find out about their experience with the firm.

Ask about fees associated with a professional financial aid search and determine if the company provides refunds. Get the information in writing, but realize that dishonest companies may refuse to give refunds despite stated policies.

Be aware that a check can bounce even after the bank allows cash withdrawal from the deposit. Check processing is a confusing business, as is the terminology. Even if a bank representative says that a check has “cleared,” it is not sure that it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later. One thing the account holder can be sure of is that they will be responsible for any funds drawn against the amount.

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.

To learn how to protect yourself, go to “10 Steps to Avoid Scams.”

