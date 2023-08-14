Superior School Board member resigns following criminal charges

Steven Stupak
Steven Stupak(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School Board member who was charged with election fraud has resigned.

That announcement coming from the board during their Monday night meeting

Steven Stupak had felony charges filed against him in July.

He is accused of committing voter fraud, claiming he lives in Superior, when his tax records indicate he lives in Duluth.

Since the charges, there has been growing pressure from the public for Stupak to step down.

The Superior School board voted to approve the decision Monday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

Latest News

Thursday, August 17 is Celebrate Side Lake from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City by City: Duluth, Side Lake, Herbster
DTA launches new program to serve customers with Better Bus Blueprint
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Regional Red Cross helping out after Hawaii fires
UDAC receives grant to help create non-profit job opportunities