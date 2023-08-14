SubSuperior Underwater Music & Art Festival Kicks off Monday

The third running of the Sub-Superior Underwater Music and Art Festival kicks off Monday.
By Robb Coles
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you happen to see or hear something unusual this coming week on the waters of Lake Superior, you may be unknowingly taking part in a week-long festival in the Twin Ports.

Organizers with Sub-Superior said they do not have a schedule of performances, but rather a menu of events that will happen at different unannounced times.

The group spent time Sunday building platforms that will carry the musicians on the water.

Organizers said in years past they’ve floated, sunk, and re-surfaced a piano while it was being played.

They’ve also created underwater music with brass instruments.

Sub-Superior Artist Troy Rogers said his group’s art is created to be experienced by anyone who happens to come upon it whether they planned to be there or not.

“Anyone who loves the lake. You know, we have a lot of people who come out because they like being on the water, in the water, but also bystanders. We will be presenting things for people who happen to be on the beach or in the shipping canal,” Rogers said.

According to Rogers, musicians and artists from Miami, North Carolina, Detroit, and New Jersey will be traveling to take part.

The timing of the performances will be based on lake and weather conditions this week.

