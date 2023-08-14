Slow-downs expected as construction starts throughout Duluth Monday

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More construction is starting this week on the roads around Duluth.

Highway 23:

Highway 23 culvert roadwork map
Highway 23 culvert roadwork map
  • Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, October 25.
  • MnDOT will begin work on Highway 23 on culverts in the Riverside and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods in west Duluth on Monday.
  • Highway 23 vehicular traffic is not impacted during 2023 operations.
  • Munger Trail will be fully closed and detoured.
  • Detour route takes Riverwest Drive to Highway 23 sidewalk to Grand Avenue Place to 93rd Avenue West and will be in place until approximately October 7.
  • Replacement of the U.S. Steel Creek culvert in Gary underneath Highway 23 will start on August 21 and require a vehicular traffic detour.
  • Detour route takes Becks Road to Gary Street and will be in place until October 25.
  • More information on the project can be found here.
Steel Creek culvert and detour map
Steel Creek culvert and detour map

Twin Ports Interchange Project:

  • Monday, August 14 at 6 a.m. through Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m.
  • MnDOT crews will place traffic in a two-way, single-lane configuration on the northbound side of I-35.
  • Two-way, single-lane restrictions will occur between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West.
  • The southbound off-ramp to 27th Avenue West will also close during this timeframe.

Highway 61 and London Road:

  • Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17.
  • MnDOT will be conducting pavement repair operations on Highway 61 and London Road.
  • Work will begin between 60th Avenue East and Lester River in both northbound and southbound lanes.
  • Motorists should expect flaggers and minor traffic delays.
  • On August 16 and 17, work will be taking place between 26th Avenue East and 40th Avenue East.
  • Operations will require lane closures and shifts with minimal traffic impacts.
  • Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day and is weather dependent.

