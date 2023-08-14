Slow-downs expected as construction starts throughout Duluth Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More construction is starting this week on the roads around Duluth.

Highway 23:

Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, October 25.

MnDOT will begin work on Highway 23 on culverts in the Riverside and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods in west Duluth on Monday.

Highway 23 vehicular traffic is not impacted during 2023 operations.

Munger Trail will be fully closed and detoured.

Detour route takes Riverwest Drive to Highway 23 sidewalk to Grand Avenue Place to 93rd Avenue West and will be in place until approximately October 7.

Replacement of the U.S. Steel Creek culvert in Gary underneath Highway 23 will start on August 21 and require a vehicular traffic detour.

Detour route takes Becks Road to Gary Street and will be in place until October 25.