Slow-downs expected as construction starts throughout Duluth Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More construction is starting this week on the roads around Duluth.
Highway 23:
- Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, October 25.
- MnDOT will begin work on Highway 23 on culverts in the Riverside and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods in west Duluth on Monday.
- Highway 23 vehicular traffic is not impacted during 2023 operations.
- Munger Trail will be fully closed and detoured.
- Detour route takes Riverwest Drive to Highway 23 sidewalk to Grand Avenue Place to 93rd Avenue West and will be in place until approximately October 7.
- Replacement of the U.S. Steel Creek culvert in Gary underneath Highway 23 will start on August 21 and require a vehicular traffic detour.
- Detour route takes Becks Road to Gary Street and will be in place until October 25.
Twin Ports Interchange Project:
- Monday, August 14 at 6 a.m. through Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m.
- MnDOT crews will place traffic in a two-way, single-lane configuration on the northbound side of I-35.
- Two-way, single-lane restrictions will occur between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West.
- The southbound off-ramp to 27th Avenue West will also close during this timeframe.
Highway 61 and London Road:
- Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17.
- MnDOT will be conducting pavement repair operations on Highway 61 and London Road.
- Work will begin between 60th Avenue East and Lester River in both northbound and southbound lanes.
- Motorists should expect flaggers and minor traffic delays.
- On August 16 and 17, work will be taking place between 26th Avenue East and 40th Avenue East.
- Operations will require lane closures and shifts with minimal traffic impacts.
- Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day and is weather dependent.
