Proctor Car Show welcomes motorheads of all ages

PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite his young age, Rhett Mattson already has plenty of car show experience.

However, in his mind, this year’s Proctor Car Show stands out above the rest.

“I love Bugattis, and today, I got to sit in one,” said Mattson. “It just made me feel so great. I almost cried.”

As a self-proclaimed Bugatti expert, Mattson has gained a reputation in the Northland car community.

He and his grandfather frequently travel to car shows.

Many motorheads feel that it is important to encourage the younger generation.

“Some of these younger guys are just starting out, so of course we encourage them,” said Chris Chesney.

The Chesneys have been regulars at the Proctor Car Show for more than 20 years.

In addition to showing off their cars, they also sell automotive parts at the event’s swap meet.

The swap meet is especially important for people with older cars.

People like Mattson’s grandfather, who brought a 1929 Ford model to the car show.

Despite his love for Bugaddis, Mattson says when he’s old enough to enter car shows himself, “I’d probably be driving this Model A right here,” referencing his grandfather’s car.

“Keep it in the family.”

The Proctor Car Show and Swap Meet charges admission, but they don’t turn a profit.

After covering expenses, the remaining funds are donated to local nonprofits.

This year, they gave the money to Northland Adult Foster Care and the Duluth Ronald McDonald House.

