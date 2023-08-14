Pleasant Tuesday, watching severe weather chance Wednesday

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies in Minnesota and decreasing clouds in Wisconsin. Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds as high pressure settles in. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies and nice temperatures! Highs will be in the lower 80′s with winds out of the WSW 10-15mph. A few clouds will move in overnight.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy and breezy. However, we are tracking a cold front that will pass through the region in the early evening. This will mean a line of thunderstorms sweeping across much of the region, and some of these storms could be severe. The best chance will be between 5pm-10pm.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see high pressure moving back in. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the mid to lower 70′s with northerly winds.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Duluth Edison playscape groundbreaking
Duluth Edison Charter School breaks ground for new outdoor playscape Saturday

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-14-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-14-23
Northern News Now
A nice day Monday followed by some warmer weather Tuesday
A high from the west will clear us up and warm us up most of the coming week
Warm spell will weave summery weather this week
Sunday rain totals will be light
Slight shower chance Sunday will turn to the dry side by Monday