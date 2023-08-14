Pleasant Tuesday, watching severe weather chance Wednesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies in Minnesota and decreasing clouds in Wisconsin. Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds as high pressure settles in. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies and nice temperatures! Highs will be in the lower 80′s with winds out of the WSW 10-15mph. A few clouds will move in overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy and breezy. However, we are tracking a cold front that will pass through the region in the early evening. This will mean a line of thunderstorms sweeping across much of the region, and some of these storms could be severe. The best chance will be between 5pm-10pm.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see high pressure moving back in. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the mid to lower 70′s with northerly winds.

