A nice day Monday followed by some warmer weather Tuesday

MONDAY: Monday will start off with clouds turning to partly cloudy by midday. Highs will be around 70 degrees with temperatures a bit cooler by the lakefront. A brisk east wind will be blowing at 10-15 MPH. A low-pressure system to our south will cause AM rain across the far southern parts of our region towards Aitkin, Carlton, Southern Douglas, Southern Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, and Sawyer counties.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will feature warm highs in the middle 80′s. Skies will be mainly sunny, with west winds at 10-15 MPH. Dew points will be in the upper 50′s making it a comfortable warm day.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday holds the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. The day will start partly cloudy with highs reaching the middle 80′s again with humid conditions, followed by the passage of a cold front that brings some thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe weather in Duluth and areas south towards Carlton and Washburn counties, making it possible for scattered severe storms to form. Main risks will include large hail and strong winds.

