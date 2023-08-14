Iron Range organization supports Northlanders needing housing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 2023 construction season on Sunday while recognizing the families that are receiving the houses.

Linze Crandall currently lives in Mount Iron and signed up for the program a couple months ago.

“I struggled with addiction most of my growing up, so I never really thought I would have a house or an apartment of my own,” Crandall said.

Crandall said her current housing situation was taking most of her paychecks.

“I have a full-time job, and I mean most of that goes for bills and car,” Crandall said. “Having an affordable mortgage will be a lifesaver.”

The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity program helps applicants who are struggling with housing payments by finding land and volunteers to construct an affordable home.

“The land that we’re building on today was donated by the city of Eveleth, and so some great community support there,” Nathan Thompson, executive director for the North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, said. “We are so excited to build in this community.”

The organization looks at three requirements of a family to receive a home: must have a housing need, must be willing to partner with Habitat, and must show an ability to pay.

“The homeowners are part of that building process as well,” Thompson said. “They put in sweat equity as part of the process, so they’re involved with us and building their home before they buy it affordable from us.”

Teelyn Minkel will be closing on her completed Habitat for Humanity house in Buhl in September and says the building process was scary but exciting.

“It was really cool to learn about how to put up the walls and put up the roof trusses, and to be a part of that,” Minkel said.

The program helps change lives, one home at a time.

“I’m very excited,” Crandall said. “I could cry because it’s a dream come true.”

If you are interested in applying for the program or would like more information, click here.

