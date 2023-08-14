Iron Range organization supports Northlanders needing housing

The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 2023 construction season on Sunday, while recognizing the families that are receiving the houses.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 2023 construction season on Sunday while recognizing the families that are receiving the houses.

Linze Crandall currently lives in Mount Iron and signed up for the program a couple months ago.

“I struggled with addiction most of my growing up, so I never really thought I would have a house or an apartment of my own,” Crandall said.

Crandall said her current housing situation was taking most of her paychecks.

“I have a full-time job, and I mean most of that goes for bills and car,” Crandall said. “Having an affordable mortgage will be a lifesaver.”

The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity program helps applicants who are struggling with housing payments by finding land and volunteers to construct an affordable home.

“The land that we’re building on today was donated by the city of Eveleth, and so some great community support there,” Nathan Thompson, executive director for the North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, said. “We are so excited to build in this community.”

The organization looks at three requirements of a family to receive a home: must have a housing need, must be willing to partner with Habitat, and must show an ability to pay.

“The homeowners are part of that building process as well,” Thompson said. “They put in sweat equity as part of the process, so they’re involved with us and building their home before they buy it affordable from us.”

Teelyn Minkel will be closing on her completed Habitat for Humanity house in Buhl in September and says the building process was scary but exciting.

“It was really cool to learn about how to put up the walls and put up the roof trusses, and to be a part of that,” Minkel said.

The program helps change lives, one home at a time.

“I’m very excited,” Crandall said. “I could cry because it’s a dream come true.”

If you are interested in applying for the program or would like more information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
The Cain Family
Local Race fundraiser brings Awareness to Mental Health
Justin Michael Sperl
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing
BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
BREAKING: Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail

Latest News

The third running of the Sub-Superior Underwater Music and Art Festival kicks off Monday.
SubSuperior Underwater Music & Art Festival Kicks off Monday
The Proctor Car Show is one of the oldest in the region, but new faces like Rhett Mattson keep...
Proctor Car Show welcomes motorheads of all ages
SubSuperior Underwater Music & Art Festival Kicks off Monday
SubSuperior Underwater Music & Art Festival Kicks off Monday
A renaissance-style fair in northeast Minnesota this weekend celebrated all things Viking.
Festival of Skalds: Renaissance-style fair celebrates Viking history Sunday