Festival of Skalds: Renaissance-style fair celebrates Viking history Sunday

ANGORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A renaissance-style fair in northeast Minnesota this weekend celebrated all things Viking.

It was the fourth annual Festival of Skalds near Cook.

The celebration featured many nordic themed events.

In addition to dancing, there were ancient game reenactments, primitive archery, and even an angry mob activity now and again.

Jacinda and Micah Hodges, owners of the Iron Ranger Arts shop have been leading the effort to put on the festival for several years.

They said the event has grown in popularity.

“It’s wonderful. We love it. We’ve had an increase both in participants and patrons, increasing every year. This is our 4th year and we’re hoping to be in it for the long run,” Jacinda Hodges said.

The entire event takes place on grounds meant to resemble a Viking encampment.

The Hodges said the Skalds were considered the keepers of Viking history and the great storytellers of their people.

