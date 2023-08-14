Duluth officer involved in deadly February shooting will not be charged

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After months of investigating, an undercover officer with the Duluth Police Department will not be charged for firing the shot that killed a Duluth man in February.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 2 p.m. February 24 on the block of E. 3rd Street in between N. 15th Ave. E. and N. 16th Ave. E.

Zachary James Shogren was shot and killed during the incident.

The Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken investigated the incident as a neutral party.

Her investigation found “no basis” for criminal charges in connection with the February 24 officer-involved shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident involved undercover law enforcement officers employed by the Duluth Police Department and assigned to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (Task Force).

The officer’s name was not released because they are a member of an undercover operation.

A news release said the Hicken’s investigation found a reasonable officer in their position would believe there was a threat of death or great bodily harm to another law enforcement officer.

Under Minnesota law, when a law enforcement officer uses force and a person dies or is seriously injured, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigates the officer’s actions and refers the investigation to a prosecutor without a recommendation for review.

The BCA referred the investigation to the Cook County Attorney’s Office in May.

On February 13, the DPD received a report that Shogren had made threats against a family member.

After an investigation of the report, the DPD determined that Shogren was eligible for arrest on probable cause.

For the next several days, Shogren was not located or arrested.

Then on February 24, the Task Force received a report that Shogren had made additional threats against a family member.

Authorities say due to the violent and graphic nature of the new threats, the Task Force designed an operations plan to arrest Shogren.

The Task Force planned to arrest Shogren outside his home to reduce the potential of injury to him and others.

Due to the planned arrest being undercover, they drove unmarked vehicles and wore street clothes, but carried law enforcement-issued weapons and tactical vests and/or clothing marked clearly with “POLICE.”

Authorities say a Task Force member radioed the others that he had spotted Shogren speaking to someone.

After that person left the area, a member of the Task Force directed the team to move in.

That officer then stood at the west end of the alley, commanding Shogren to put up his hands, identifying themselves as “Police,” and drawing their weapon.

The news release stated when hearing the command, Shogren turned his head to face the officer and said, “F*** off,” before continuing east and away from the officer.

When walking away from the officer, Shogren encountered two more officers who identified themselves as police and directed him to put his hands up.

The investigation found Shogren reached into his pocket and removed a tactical knife with a black handle and a four to five-inch blade.

He held the knife at his side with the blade extended, ignoring commands that he drop the knife.

One of the officers facing Shogren was holding a taser and the other officer was holding a less lethal munitions launcher.

The officer with the taser told Shogren that he was going to use it against him and commanded that he drop the knife.

Authorities say, Shogren, continuing to hold the knife and facing the second officer from a car length away, looked behind him towards the first officer, then started to walk slowly towards the officers in front of him.

The second officer deployed the taser against Shogren, but he appeared unaffected and continued to advance at a faster pace while holding the knife out from his body and pointing at the officers.

A third officer discharged all four less-lethal rounds at Shogren as he came towards him, knife held in front as if he was readying to attack the officer.

The less lethal rounds did not appear to have any effect on Shogren as he ran toward the third officer with the knife extended forward.

The officer quickly moved backward, trying to get away from Shogren.

The news release say a fourth officer then fired their duty weapon twice at Shogren as he drew back his arm holding the knife in a pre-strike position and continued towards the third officer.

Shogren fell to the ground only after he was hit by the gunfire and he was within feet of the third officer.

Even after falling, Shogren continued to grasp the knife despite commands to drop the knife. Eventually, he dropped the knife into the snow beside him.

Members of the Task Force immediately radioed for medical assistance and began providing medical aid to Shogren until an ambulance arrived.

He was declared dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived.

An autopsy determined Shogren died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Zachary Shogren’s family for their loss. We also thank the BCA for conducting a thorough investigation and Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken for conducting an exhaustive review of this case,” said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki. Maki continued, “Law enforcement officers must use deadly force judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity. Here, while we mourn the loss of Mr. Shogren, the actions taken by law enforcement in this incident were in accordance with the deadly force standard set forth in Minnesota law.”

