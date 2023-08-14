Duluth nonprofit that helps people with disabilities find jobs celebrates national recognition

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth nonprofit is being celebrated for its work helping people overcome barriers to employment.

Udac focuses on inclusive employment and career opportunities for people with disabilities.

On Monday, the organization received a Best Practices Award from the National Association of People Supporting Employment First, a nationwide organization.

Udac recently used grant money to develop a new personal growth model.

The program trains and educates clients to explore careers they are interested in pursuing.

Udac’s Executive Director, Karen Herman says this helps shape brighter and more involved community members

“Whether it is public transportation that’s not accessible or the inability to find a job that individuals can do or its the way people’s attitudes are shaped around individuals with barriers to employment,” states Herman. “Those are the things that we are reaching beyond.”

Herman also says that It’s not just about the individuals they serve but the community they participate in.

