DTA launches new bus program, cuts half of routes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) is launching a new program that will shake up bus routes for customers.

The Better Bus Blueprint was created after years of feedback from community members and a delay from staffing shortages.

“It’s a great day for transit in the city of Duluth and the DTA as we kind of re-imagine and re-invent the whole transit system in the city of Duluth, which hasn’t been done,” DTA General Manager Rod Fournier said.

The new initiative will cut the DTA’s 33 existing bus routes in half with more bus frequency.

Fournier said the decision to change bus routes was collaborative.

“There is certainly an equity question that comes into this, and we really want to make sure we touched on all areas of folks that use that service and need that service,” Fournier said.

Part of the Better Bus Blueprint includes the Blue and Green Go Line routes, which target popular destinations in Duluth.

“You can go from downtown to the mall area or the key activity centers that people want to go to, and you can get to them now with 15-minute service,” Fournier said. “It really opens up a lot of opportunity for folks.”

DTA officials said they purchased and designed 11 new busses for the Go Line program, and the colors on the rebranding indicate where the routes go.

“When folks ride the Blue Line, they’re really running east to west along that corridor and near the water,” DTA Director of Marketing David Clark said. “The Green Line itself will serve the area from downtown to the mall, and that corridor is a big grassy area, so green was the color associated with that.”

The new bus stops will also have “premium shelters,” which will include new branding and informational signs to guide riders on bus routes.

“When you’re standing at a Go Line stop, you’re going to know you’re at a Go Line stop,” Fournier said. “It’s going to have branded shelters and more amenities as they move through.”

Clark said the shelters are just part of the rebrand, which the DTA hopes draws people to public transportation.

“We felt that with the launch of the Better Bus Blueprint system, now was the time to really make an impact, launch a large campaign and get people excited about trying this new premium service,” Clark said.

The new initiative, along with the Go Lines, will launch on August 27. DTA is offering free rides on buses system-wide from August 27 through September 9 as part of the campaign launch.

To learn more about the Better Bus Blueprint system, click here.

