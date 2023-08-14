BREAKING: Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials, an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead in his cell on Thursday, August 10.

In a press release Sunday, county officials indicated jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and performed CPR on the inmate.

The Mayo Ambulance and Duluth Fire Department were contacted immediately and responded to the jail where the male inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials stated there were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death was noted at the scene.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the cause of death.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The cause of death is pending autopsy, toxicology results, and the results of the BCA investigation.

