BREAKING: Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail

BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials, an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead in his cell on Thursday, August 10.

In a press release Sunday, county officials indicated jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and performed CPR on the inmate.

The Mayo Ambulance and Duluth Fire Department were contacted immediately and responded to the jail where the male inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials stated there were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death was noted at the scene.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the cause of death.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The cause of death is pending autopsy, toxicology results, and the results of the BCA investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
The Cain Family
Local Race fundraiser brings Awareness to Mental Health
Justin Michael Sperl
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing
Duluth Edison playscape groundbreaking
Duluth Edison Charter School breaks ground for new outdoor playscape Saturday

Latest News

Click above for the video forecast
Sunday forecast with Dave Anderson August 13
A high from the west will clear us up and warm us up most of the coming week
Warm spell will weave summery weather this week
Sunday rain totals will be light
Slight shower chance Sunday will turn to the dry side by Monday
Duluth Edison playscape groundbreaking
Duluth Edison Charter School breaks ground for new outdoor playscape Saturday