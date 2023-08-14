Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man

Justin Michael Sperl
Justin Michael Sperl(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A body was discovered near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered in the Brule Lake area of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) by other canoeists.

Authorities were able to identify the man as Justin Sperl, 32, of Marshall, MN.

Sperl was reported missing on August 10, but his vehicle was located at the Brule Lake landing.

Law enforcement says they made contact with Sperl on August 11 where he stated that he was fine and was only out canoeing.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” stated Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Sperl’s remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

