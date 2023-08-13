Warm spell will weave summery weather this week

A high from the west will clear us up and warm us up most of the coming week
By Dave Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: The last of two lows that have been trying to bring rain since Thursday will duck to the south of our region on Sunday. What had been hoped to become a good soaker now looks like a chance for showers. The odds are 30% for about a tenth of an inch Sunday afternoon and evening. A high will take over Monday to clear the sky and warm us up for several days. Monday will be dry. Tuesday to Saturday will be warm and mostly dry. The only rain chance may come mid-week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will try to become mostly cloudy and a 30% chance for showers will pop up late in the afternoon and run overnight. The morning low will be 54. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A The sky will slowly clear as the day goes on. Things may start partly sunny but go towards mostly sunny as the high progresses. The afternoon sky high temp will be 72. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny conditions will dominate the region. The morning low will be 50. The afternoon high will hit 82. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Except for a shower chance on Wednesday, it will be a fairly warm and sunny, dry week. Thursday will be slightly cooler than previous days but the 80′s will hit again by Friday.

The week ahead will be warm and mostly dry
The week ahead will be warm and mostly dry(KBJR)

