Bayfront Blues Festival to wrap up on Sunday

This is the 34th year for the annual festival.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - August 12 was the second day of the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival.

Six musical acts took the stage, playing in both the sunshine and the rain.

Emcee Joe Thornton said many people return year after year for the festival.

“People have their stories that just kind of attach their summer memories to this event,” said Thornton. “that’s just become the fabric of who our fans are.”

The Bayfront Blues Festival wraps up on Sunday with five musical acts.

Kilborn Alley, Blues Beatles, and Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier are among the artists performing on the festival’s third and final day.

To view a full setlist and schedule, visit https://www.bayfrontblues.com/

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
Justin Michael Sperl
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing
Minnesota Couple on Honeymoon in Maui
Minnesota couple shares experience of returning from honeymoon during Maui wildfires
Northern News Now
Thunderstorms Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms
Teamsters Local 346
Union members approve new agreement with Blandin Paper Company

Latest News

Over eight-hundred free backpacks were handed out at Hilltop Park.
Volunteers hand out free school supplies at ‘Barbeque and Backpacks’
The Cain Family
Local Race fundraiser brings Awareness to Mental Health
Trail by Trail is a segment that airs weekly on Friday's during the CBS newscast at 4 p.m.
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, CAMBA, Iron Range
Duluth City Council discusses recreation marijuana smoking ordinance.
Duluth City Council moves one step closer to finalizing marijuana smoking ordinance