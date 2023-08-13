Bayfront Blues Festival to wrap up on Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - August 12 was the second day of the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival.

Six musical acts took the stage, playing in both the sunshine and the rain.

Emcee Joe Thornton said many people return year after year for the festival.

“People have their stories that just kind of attach their summer memories to this event,” said Thornton. “that’s just become the fabric of who our fans are.”

The Bayfront Blues Festival wraps up on Sunday with five musical acts.

Kilborn Alley, Blues Beatles, and Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier are among the artists performing on the festival’s third and final day.

To view a full setlist and schedule, visit https://www.bayfrontblues.com/

