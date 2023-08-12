Volunteers hand out free school supplies at ‘Barbeque and Backpacks’

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than eight-hundred backpacks were stuffed with school supplies and handed out for free at the second annual Barbeque and Backpacks Saturday.

The event, which took place at Hilltop Park on August 12, aimed to make back-to-school shopping faster, easier, and more affordable for families in Carlton County.

Barbeque and Backpacks is a joint effort by the Salvation Army, Cloquet Public Schools, and United Way, a nonprofit which aims to help families be financially secure.

Organizers said the event couldn’t have happened without help from the community.

“We had over 50 volunteers that helped us on Thursday to stuff backpacks,” said Sarah Buhs, Executive Director for Carlton County United Way.

On Saturday, another 30 volunteers handed out backpacks and served food.

“It’s great to see our community willing to give back,” said Buhs.

The Barbeque and Backpacks program is available to all K-12 students in Carlton County.

To learn more about future opportunities, visit the United Way of Carlton County website.

