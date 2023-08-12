Trail by Trail: Chisholm, CAMBA, Iron Range

Chisholm, MN- The United Way of North Eastern Minnesota’s Renegade Trail Run will be held on Saturday, September 9 at Redhead Mountain Bike Park. Those who register before August 25 are guaranteed a tee shirt with their registration fee. There is also a looping 5K option where racers will see how many 5Ks they can run in two hours. All proceeds from the race will benefit local veterans through the United Way’s United for Veterans program.

Cable, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Biking Association has several ongoing projects. The club is working on a new beginner trail at the Ski Hill Road Trailhead, a new jump line at Ashwabay and addressing erosion concerns near Patsy Lake. Additionally, CAMBA is currently hosting its 30th Anniversary Donation Drive. Maintaining and creating trails is not cheap, and they’re continuing to plan for the future. They currently have a donor pledging $30,000 in matching donations.

Iron Range- The IRRRB recently announced $700,000 in grants to local trails and clubs. The Itasca Driftskippers Snowmobile Club and North Superior Ski and Run Club each received $50,000 to purchase new groomer machines. The Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club received $100,000 to replace a trail bridge that was destroyed in the flood of 2022. Lastly, the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority received half a million dollars to complete the construction of a five-mile gap of the Mesabi Trail from McKinley to Biwabik.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

