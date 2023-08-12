Local Race fundraiser brings Awareness to Mental Health

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A Superior woman is turning a loss into a lesson.

“I lost my son two years ago in May, Alexander Cain, to suicide,” said Delaina Cain.

Losing her son back in 2021 was a heartbreaking, yet eye opening experience for Cain. She is sharing her story and hoping to raise awareness about mental health in the area.

After losing her son, she saw there was a large need for mental health resources in the area.

“Our community especially needs a lot of help in the mental health area,” said Delaina. “There are so many kids struggling.”

Delaina decided then to get involved with the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Night at the Race fundraiser event, which started because a different child went through the same mental health struggles her son did.

“It started with a Superior High School student who killed himself,” said Dana Stroschein, an event organizer with Night at the Race. “We put stickers on the back of race cars six years ago, and it was just for Charlie.”

And five years later, the event has raised thousands of dollars.

“We probably raised about $25,000 total in all of our events,” said Stroschein.

That money has been poured back into the community, supporting families like Delaina’s.

“It goes right back into the community so they can continue to fund nonprofits that just don’t have the funding other big corporations have,” said Stroschein.

This year the money raised will go to support NAMI, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country.

Organizers hope to bring an in-person mental health program to the Northland by the fall.

“You can talk about suicide, preventing it, awareness, anything about suicide, it shouldn’t be held back,” said Cain.

And she won’t hold back. Making sure that no family ever has to go through what she did.

The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night at the Races has been rescheduled for August 18 due to weather.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, call 988.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.