Latest models show rain chance fading for Sunday

WEATHER STORY: Two lows have been trying to bring rain since Thursday. For some towns, an inch has come down. For others, the totals have been less. The second low which was hoped to bring decent rain Sunday now seems to be tracking out of our region. So, the rain chance has fallen to 30% and the rain totals may only go towards a tenth of an inch. A warm spell will start on Tuesday after a dip to the 60′s for many locations on Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will vary between partly and mostly cloudy and there will be a 30% chance for showers. The low temp will be near 55. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny and a 30% chance for showers will pop up late in the afternoon. The afternoon high will be near 66. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% shower chance will linger in the morning. The afternoon sky will work towards partly cloudy conditions. The morning low will be 53. The afternoon high will hit 70. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: A warm spell will push temperatures into the 80′s for a portion of the week ahead. Except for a shower chance on Wednesday, it will be a fairly warm and sunny, dry week.

The week ahead will warm up but dry up as well. (KBJR)

