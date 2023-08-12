Duluth Huskie’s Michael Hallquist earns NWL Player of the Year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After last season’s postseason run to the Northwoods League World Series the Duluth Huskies didn’t have the 2023 season they had hoped for but one bright spot was Michael Hallquist.

The University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle was named the Northwoods League Most Valuable Player after a season with great numbers all around, his numbers include a hitting average of .353, 13 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, and 59 runs batted in.

With two games remaining for the Huskies, Hallquist leads the league in home runs and is second in both hitting average and total hits (72).

The Huskies face the Thunder Bay Bordercats in their last two games.

