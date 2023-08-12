Duluth Edison Charter School breaks ground for new outdoor playscape Saturday

Duluth Edison playscape groundbreaking
Duluth Edison playscape groundbreaking(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Edison Charter School held a groundbreaking and community work day for a new outdoor playscape Saturday.

The school received a $20,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education in May to build the play area.

The kindergarten through fifth-graders will all be able to use the space during the school year which will include everything from a sandbox to hammocks.

S.T.E.A.M. Specialist at Duluth Edison, Katie Ruhland, said the area will be used for more than just recess for the kindergarteners.

“Especially post COVID, we’ve found that, and this is statewide and nationwide, you know, that kids just really have been struggling to do school and do kindergarten,” Ruhland said.

A play-based curriculum eases the transition for kindergarteners to a more structured learning environment so the school plans on having at least the first quarter of kindergarten be entirely play based.

“They’re five years old. They’re not able to sit and listen. So they’re like working in the mud kitchen while they’re listening to what the teacher is

