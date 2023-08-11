Union members approve new agreement with Blandin Paper Company

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Striking union members have ratified a contract agreement with leaders of a Grand Rapids paper mill.

During a membership vote Friday, the Teamsters Local 346 approved the new labor contract with the UPM Blandin Paper Company.

After almost a month of union members on strike, the agreement that was reached Thursday included a three-year labor contract with the mill’s 166 hourly employees.

Officials say the agreement provides employees with industry-competitive pay and benefits, with year-over-year wage increases, and year-over-year increases to shift differential.

In addition, it provides benefit enhancements in areas including paid time off and health savings account contributions.

“Together we reached an agreement on the issues that are important to our employees and helps position our mill for the future,” said UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici. “We value our employees and look forward to their return to work. We’re now focused on restarting operations in a safe and efficient manner.”

On July 15, employees of the UPM Blandin Paper Company went on strike. This came after members of the Teamsters Local 346 voted to authorize a strike after weeks of failed contract negotiations. The Teamsters Local 346 contract with Blandin expired on July 1.

During an August 2 meeting, company leaders presented a multi-year offer that included year-over-year wage increases, additional paid time off, and an increase to the employer health savings account, which the union declined to consider.

With the approval of the contract, the ongoing strike will end immediately and the agreed-upon return-to-work process will begin.

