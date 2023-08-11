Toddler celebrates third birthday by visiting all 63 national parks

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-year-old girl is going on an adventure across the country while living up to her name.

Journey Castillo and her parents, Eric and Valerie, set a goal to visit 42 national parks by the time she was two, and with her turning three at the end of this September, the family is on track to visit all 63.

The family began the journey with Journey before she could even walk.

“So we decided, ‘Hey let’s get to 21 by 1′, and then we hit that goal, and then let’s go to 42 by 2 and we hit that goal, and now it’s 63 by 3 and we’re just like right in the thick of things,” said her mother Valerie.

The family was in Duluth Thursday and they say they want to inspire other families to get outside and appreciate what the world has to offer.

As of August 10, the Castillo’s are on national park number 52 and hope to celebrate Journey’s birthday in Alaska.

If you’d like to follow the Castillo’s adventure across the country you can follow their Facebook page “Journey Go Explore”.

