Thunderstorms Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning followed by some breaks of sunshine by midday cooler than average high’s in the upper 60′s.. Then thunderstorms arrive from west to east between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Most of the region is under a marginal (1/5) severe outlook with southern and some western counties including Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Southern Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer counties being under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. Main threats will include strong winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to 1.75″.

SATURDAY: Some lingering clouds and showers remain in place throughout the day on Saturday. High’s will be around 70 degrees with some breaks of sunshine throughout the day, however mostly cloudy skies reign. Chance of rain will be about 30%. Total rainfall from Friday and Saturday will be between 0.5″ and 1.5″ inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature another bout of rain along with breezy conditions. High’s will be cool in around 64 degrees, with rain persisting throughout most of the day. Winds will be easterly at about 10-15 MPH, with gusty conditions along the lakefront. The dreary weekend will be followed by some calmer weather towards the beginning of next week.

