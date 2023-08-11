Slight risk of severe storms will cover Friday night

Fog is likely overnight
Fog is likely overnight(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be keeping an eye on a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms developing. The storms will be most likely between 3-7pm. After that we will see a chance of some light scattered showers overnight along with some dense fog. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Showers and storms are likely Friday night
Showers and storms are likely Friday night(KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some light scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and showery
Saturday will be cloudy and showery(KBJR)

SUNDAY: We will start out Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog. In the afternoon we will see rain showers building in from the southwest. Rain will be possible after 3pm and continue through the evening hours. New rain totals will be between 0.25-2.0″.

A juicy low may make for a soaker on Sunday
A juicy low may make for a soaker on Sunday(KBJR)

MONDAY: High pressure will move in on Monday to clear the skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with only a slight chance of rain in the morning.

Rainy weekend to be followed by a sunnier work week
Rainy weekend to be followed by a sunnier work week(KBJR)

