Red Flag Warning in effect along Park Point beach

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Fire Department leaders are warning of dangerous swimming conditions on Park Point Friday.

According to fire department spokespeople, a Red Flag Warning is in effect as of 9 a.m. Friday.

It will stay in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water regardless of your swimming experience.

“Stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience. Be advised that even calm waters astorm activity can support rip currents, so wait for warnings to expire,” fire department leaders wrote.

