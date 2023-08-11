Red Flag Warning in effect along Park Point beach

Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign
Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Fire Department leaders are warning of dangerous swimming conditions on Park Point Friday.

According to fire department spokespeople, a Red Flag Warning is in effect as of 9 a.m. Friday.

It will stay in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water regardless of your swimming experience.

“Stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience. Be advised that even calm waters astorm activity can support rip currents, so wait for warnings to expire,” fire department leaders wrote.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun
Justin Michael Sperl
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing
Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development
Fire hits home housing local business' inventory
Local honey business receives major support from community after fire
North Dakota teen nearly loses leg after collision during hockey game in West St. Paul
North Dakota teen nearly loses leg after collision during hockey game in West St. Paul

Latest News

Duluth City Council discusses recreation marijuana smoking ordinance.
Duluth City Council moves one step closer to finalizing marijuana smoking ordinance
Journey Castillo is on her way to see all of the nations national parks
Toddler celebrates third birthday by visiting all 63 national parks
Journey Castillo is on pace to visit all 63 national parks by her third birthday
K9 Operation spends the day in Superior for ninth consecutive year