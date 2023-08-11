Operation K9 returns to Superior for 9th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 13 K9 officers from the Northland were featured at the 9th annual Operation K9 event in Superior.

Officers and handlers from the Duluth, Hermantown and Superior Police Departments, along with the St. Louis County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, joined together Thursday to raise funds for the law enforcement agencies.

Dana Kazel with the Northland K9 Foundation says events like these help fund K9s, which can cost up to $20,000.

“It’s free to attend, but the money raised through the food, souvenirs and silent auction, that all comes back to the K9 foundation,” Kazel said. “We give out the funds to agencies to use for their K9 programs.”

Duluth Police Department Officer Jeremy O’Connor was one of the handlers at the event, and he says events like these help show the community the strong bond between the handler and the K9.

“It’s a special bond, basically they’re with you 24/7 at work and at home all the time,” O’Connor said. “It’s a special relationship and after a while the dogs kind of start to act like you.”

The event as held at the University of Wisconsin - Superior from 5-7:30. To learn more about the event, or donate to the organization, click here.

