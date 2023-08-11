New policy requires Superior High School students to put phones away

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior High School (SHS) is making a policy change for the new school year in hopes students will engage more in class.

Starting the 2023-2024 school year, SHS students are expected to leave all personal electronics in their lockers or out of sight during the school day, such as cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, and portable gaming systems.

According to officials, the high school is joining the rest of the district in this new policy known as, “Away for the Day.”

The policy is in place to ensure all students are productive and focused in the classroom.

Officials did say they believe staying connected and using the best communication tools is crucial in today’s education world, which is why the district offers laptops to every student for educational purposes.

At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the Superior Middle School started to follow the “Away for the Day” policy and received positive feedback.

It’s stated students were more engaged in class and were more social with one another.

“We believe that our students have the best chance to reach their highest potential when they are completely focused on learning while attending class,” said SHS Principal Aaron Fezzey. “Mobile devices often cause drama in and out of the classroom, this will affect our students’ mental well-being. According to several studies, the more students are on their devices, the worse their mental health is. SHS staff implements this policy to support students and build a stronger school community.”

The policy will be enforced from the start of school until the final bell at 3:06 p.m.

If students need to make an emergency call during the day, they are welcome to come to the main office.

All parents needing to reach their child during the school day may call SHS at (715) 394-8720 or email their student via their school email address.

If students are interested in a locker, they can see the treasurer in the main SHS office.

Superior students will head back to school on September 1.

