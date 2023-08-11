Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Sperl
Marshall man who planned to camp in North Shore now missing
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun
Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development
Jeffrey Sjolander
Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man
Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
Blandin Paper Company reaches tentative agreement with union members

Latest News

Duluth's City Council at large primary election follow-up
Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race
Duluth City Council at-large candidates react to primary election results
Along with the closely contested Duluth mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election, eight...
Duluth City Council at-large candidates react to primary election results
Duluth mayoral primary election Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Lake County election tie may cause random selection