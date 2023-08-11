Duluth requesting Proposals for New Housing Development on Lester Golf Course Site

Duluth requesting Proposals for New Housing Development on Lester Golf Course Site
By Laura Lee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Duluth is requesting proposals for a new housing development on a portion of Lester Golf Course.

The Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) is looking for a developer to transform the 37-acre space and build a residential community that includes affordable housing for families, seniors, and all income levels.

The goal is to provide a mix of housing from single to multi-family dwellings and townhomes to commercial-use buildings on the DEDA-owned property.

“We’re very eager and excited to see what kinds of proposals this exciting opportunity will garner,” said senior Housing Developer Theresa Bajda in a statement.

Mayor Emily Larson says this project hopes to bring more housing options to the city.

“Lester is an incredible opportunity for a transformative development of housing for families and seniors while also preserving the adjacent hundreds of acres of open green space for all residents,” said Larson.

Development proposals are due Thursday, September 21 at 4:00 PM.

