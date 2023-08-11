Duluth Police hoping to acquire an armored vehicle for department

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is looking into purchasing an armored rescue vehicle.

The vehicle will be used in situations including an active shooter, hostage rescue and natural disaster response.

Currently, the DPD has been using the Superior Police Department’s armored vehicle when needed. Since 2020 the DPD has borrowed the vehicle more than 25 times, which has cost the department more than $36,000.

A new armored vehicle for Duluth would cost around $380,000 with funding coming from current savings.

The department is hosting an informational discussion about the vehicle on August 16. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Senior Center.

