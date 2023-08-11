City by City: Northern MN, Angora, Mt. Iron

Northern Minnesota- Local artists have been announced as the winners of the annual DNR stamp contests. Dean Kegler of Alborn won the trout and salmon stamp contest with his acrylic painting of a brook trout. In the walleye contest, Cloquet artist Stuart Nelson also won with an acrylic painting. Their work will now be used as the stamps anglers purchase throughout the year. Revenue from the annual stamps is used for management and habitat work as well as stocking efforts.

Angora, MN- The community is gearing up for the Festival of Skalds. The Norse-themed event runs Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by Iron Ranger Arts, the event is a renaissance fair celebrating Ancient Norse traditions. There will be vendors with handcrafted goods and a chance to try ancient archery and traditional medieval games.

Mountain Iron, MN- Merritt Days is currently running in Mountain Iron. The community festival continues Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 downtown. Friday features food trucks and vendors on the main street as well as a bean bag tournament at the American Legion and a street dance. Saturday’s events include a pancake breakfast, softball tournament, car show and parade. There are also activities for kids at Locomotive Park with the fire and sheriff’s departments.

