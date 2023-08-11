Body found in Nemadji River identified as missing Duluth man

Jeffrey Sjolander
Jeffrey Sjolander(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been identified after his body was found in the Nemadji River last month.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, a family found the remains of Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, from Duluth on July 15 when they were canoeing on the river.

Sjolander’s body was recovered southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection.

A positive match from a family member’s DNA comparison was able to identify Sjolander.

Authorities say he went missing from Duluth in the spring of 2022.

Sjolander’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

No foul play or criminal activity is suspected.

