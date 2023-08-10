WATCH: 12 Michiganders allegedly involved in false electors scheme to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dozen Michigan residents involved in an alleged false electors scheme following the 2020 presidential election are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony charges of 16 Defendants in July.

Nessel said in January 2023 there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

The following defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday morning:

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Each defendant was charged with:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

The people who were charged are alleged to have met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14 and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

The false documents were sent to the US Senate and National Archives in an effort to award the state’s electoral votes to a candidate of their choosing instead of the candidates who were legitimately elected by Michigan residents.

