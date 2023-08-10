Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HINCKLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Court documents say a 4-year-old boy who died Tuesday fatally shot himself after finding a handgun in his father’s home.

Just after 9 p.m., the Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical incident at a home on the 500 block of 1st Street SW in Hinckley.

Authorities say when they arrived they found a 4-year-old dead.

According to the search warrant, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man screaming for help saying his son shot himself.

Pine County deputies and EMTs responded to the home and performed lifesaving measures on the 4-year-old, but he did not survive.

The father and a roommate were in the basement of the home when they heard something fall on the floor upstairs, where the child was alone.

It is stated shortly after, they heard a gunshot.

The father ran upstairs to find the 4-year-old laying on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Documents say the father had a 9mm handgun in his room that the child got ahold of.

A search warrant was issued, allowing the BCA forensics team access to the home to gather evidence in the case.

It is not stated whether there will be any charges for the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

