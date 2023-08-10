Twin Ports Fire and Police departments compete in charity softball game

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northern Lights Foundation, with the help of the Duluth Huskies hosted a charity softball pinning the Twin Ports first responders against each other on the field.

The teams were broken up with Duluth/Superior Police facing the Duluth/Superior Fire at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The 14th annual charity softball game also had a barbecue for fans in the outfield.

