Twin Ports Fire and Police departments compete in charity softball game

Duluth and Superior first responders compete in charity softball game at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
Duluth and Superior first responders compete in charity softball game at Wade Stadium in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northern Lights Foundation, with the help of the Duluth Huskies hosted a charity softball pinning the Twin Ports first responders against each other on the field.

The teams were broken up with Duluth/Superior Police facing the Duluth/Superior Fire at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The 14th annual charity softball game also had a barbecue for fans in the outfield.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges
David Keith Joseph Chatman
Iron Range man sentenced to over 3 years for woman’s fatal overdose
Walz cited Larson’s record of leadership in his endorsement encouraging Duluth voters to...
Governor Walz endorses Mayor Emily Larson on eve of primary
Emily Larson 2023
Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election

Latest News

The opportunity to file for candidacy in the city of Aurora is now open through August 15.
City by City: Hayward, Aurora, Superior
UMD men's basketball starts Spain Summer tour off with win versus Madrid Select team
Duluth's City Council at large primary election follow-up
Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race
Duluth City Council at-large candidates react to primary election results