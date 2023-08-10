Storm chance tonight and Friday may finally deliver much needed rain

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies for much of the region, but there will be increasing clouds from west to east into the evening. Before midnight we will have a 30% chance of a stray shower, after midnight a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50′s with some patchy dense fog also likely. No severe weather is expected overnight.

Rain chances will build up overnight (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will see a slight chance of some lingering rain, but some fog will linger through mid-morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and a lake breeze all day. After 4pm we will be seeing another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could be strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Friday could be cool and stormy (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will start out with cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog. Highs will be in the 60′s and lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers.

Low pressure systems will keep rain shots going through Sunday (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Another system looks to hit the region on Sunday. Rain will be possible all day long. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with breezy east winds.

The week ahead has rain chances to start and a warm up to finish (KBJR)

