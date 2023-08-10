Storm chance tonight and Friday may finally deliver much needed rain

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies for much of the region, but there will be increasing clouds from west to east into the evening. Before midnight we will have a 30% chance of a stray shower, after midnight a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50′s with some patchy dense fog also likely. No severe weather is expected overnight.

Rain chances will build up overnight
Rain chances will build up overnight(KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will see a slight chance of some lingering rain, but some fog will linger through mid-morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and a lake breeze all day. After 4pm we will be seeing another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could be strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Friday could be cool and stormy
Friday could be cool and stormy(KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will start out with cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog. Highs will be in the 60′s and lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers.

Low pressure systems will keep rain shots going through Sunday
Low pressure systems will keep rain shots going through Sunday(KBJR)

SUNDAY: Another system looks to hit the region on Sunday. Rain will be possible all day long. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with breezy east winds.

The week ahead has rain chances to start and a warm up to finish
The week ahead has rain chances to start and a warm up to finish(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development
Emily Larson 2023
Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election
Roger Reinert reacts to Duluth's mayoral primary.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Roger Reinert’s reaction after advancing to general election
Duluth mayoral primary election Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race

Latest News

Miller Hill Mall to add pop culture gift shop this fall
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
DNR: CWD testing mandatory for all Grand Rapids city deer hunts
9 Michiganders allegedly involved in false electors scheme appear in court
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun