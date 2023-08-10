State ordered to release documents in Whitmer kidnap plot case

A judge has ordered state prosecutors to release certain documents used as evidence against several men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
(WNEM)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered state prosecutors to release certain documents used as evidence against several men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric VanDussen, a videographer and freelance journalist, filed a lawsuit after the attorney general's office rejected his public records request. He is working on a documentary about political extremism.

The state claimed the records would interfere with law enforcement proceedings and possibly spoil an upcoming trial.

But Court of Claims Judge James Redford noted that the exhibits were already introduced in “open court, in a public hearing, in a public trial, in a public courthouse.”

The records can't be shielded under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act, Redford said.

Three men face trial soon in Antrim County, but the records sought by VanDussen already have been used in other court proceedings, the judge said.

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general’s office.

Most Read

Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Emily Larson 2023
Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election
Roger Reinert reacts to Duluth's mayoral primary.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Roger Reinert’s reaction after advancing to general election
Duluth mayoral primary election Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race

Latest News

Michigan trooper who ordered dog on injured motorist is acquitted of assault
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31,...
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81
FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General...
Tensions rise in United Auto Workers contract talks with Stellantis as strike threat looms