Racial Bias Audit Report Highlights Concern with Duluth Police

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth’s Racial Bias Audit team went before the Human Rights Commission Wednesday, discussing results from an audit about racial disparities within the Duluth Police Department.

The audit began in October 2022, shortly after the community called for a review on possible racial disparities within the department.

The audit, which was done by a Racial Bias Audit team made of local volunteers, assessed the perspectives of Duluth Police officers and staff, and members of Duluth’s BIPOC community.

“We have done this in mind that, I think, we all believe in people,” said Blair Powless, a member of the Racial Bias Audit team.

The team highlighted the DPD’s efforts to increase recruitment and hiring, particularly with diverse candidates, improvements in bias and intercultural relations trainings, and improvements in its operational and data transparency.

However, the audit noted a big area of concern, racial bias in traffic stops.

“Half of them were concentrated in four areas in Duluth,” said Katie Zafft, the project manager with the Racial Bias Audit team. “It’s mostly in the Downtown area, Central Hillside, East Hillside, and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.”

The report found that police officers were more likely to pull over BIPOC community members compared to white community members during two types of traffic stops, suspicious vehicle and equipment violations.

“We found the type of stop really mattered during vehicle stops,” said Zafft. “So, stops for equipment violations, like your headlight is out or license plate lights.”

Audit members say findings like these, where they see evidence of racial disparities, bring to light areas of concern within the city’s police department.

The audit team is hoping that these informational public meetings will be the next step into building a stronger community.

“This is where they can move forward and build relationships up when they start to interact with people,” said Zafft.

“I want to make sure that people understand the work is not over,” said Powless.

Two more public meetings will be held over the next month:

Wednesday, August 23, Hosted by the Duluth Citizen Review Board at City Hall Room 330 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 7, Hosted by the Family Freedom Center at 310 N 1st Ave W Ste 108 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

