Nice Thursday, rain overnight and into Friday

THURSDAY: A pleasant day today with mostly clear skies and highs in the low 70′s. Clouds fill in during the evening hours and rain begins overnight. Rain is on and off throughout the night with a chance of thunderstorms as well.

FRIDAY: Friday will feature cooler temperatures as clouds hang around throughout the morning with highs in the upper 60′s. The afternoon features thunderstorms with a chance for some of them to be severe. The entire Northland is under a marginal (1/5) risk, with Aitkin, Carlton, Southern Douglas, Washburn, and Sawyer counties under a slight (2/5) risk. Main threats will be large hail and strong winds Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some lingering showers from Friday’s low-pressure system. High’s will be around 70 degrees, with some clearing by the afternoon. Clouds return late Saturday night as our next chance of rain moves in on Sunday.

